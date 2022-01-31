January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Business International Tech & Science

Microsoft to preview Android apps on Windows 11 next month

By Kyriacos Nicolaou071
microsoft article

Microsoft will share a public preview of how users can experience Android applications on Windows 11 through its online store, it announced on Wednesday.

“As a team, we feel an immense amount of gratitude and pride in delivering a product that has increasingly become a part of people’s daily lives, and we know we are not done,” Cypriot American Chief Product Officer at Microsoft Panos Panay wrote in a blog post.

“As we look to the future, this year and beyond we will continue to invest in delivering Windows experiences that enrich and inspire people’s lives,” he added.

The company originally announced that Android applications would become available to users participating in its Windows Insider Programme in October of the previous year.

The programme allows users to preview and test early builds of Microsoft Windows, providing the company with valuable feedback and testing data.

“Running Android apps and games on Windows 11 will feel familiar, effortless, and integrated,” Microsoft said at the time, adding that users will be able to see Android app notifications in Windows’ own notification centre.

Also being previewed next month are Microsoft’s partnerships with Intel and Amazon, taskbar improvements with call mute and unmute features, improvements to window sharing, the addition of weather updates to the taskbar, as well as the introduction of two new redesigned Microsoft applications, the Notepad and Media Player.

“Windows will continue to be the backbone for innovation, a destination for gaming, creativity and exploration, and a gateway to the Metaverse,” Panay concluded.

 

Related Posts

T-Mobile to terminate corporate employees who aren’t vaccinated by April

Reuters News Service

Omicron slows UK growth to weakest since April

Reuters News Service

Surging inflation and inequalities

Les Manison

Is it time yet for a reality check?

CM Guest Columnist

Erdogan says interest rates will be lowered and inflation will fall too

Reuters News Service

Australia seeks to join WTO talks on China-EU trade row

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign