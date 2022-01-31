January 31, 2022

Music is on in Paphos

Launching February’s performances in Paphos is a very special concert that blends the enchanting worlds of shadow theatre and classical music. The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra welcomes conductor Alkis Baltas on February 3 in Paphos for a different kind of performance, addressed at children.

Baltas’ story, songs and music follow Karagiozis as he goes to his first classical music concert where he has a lot of questions about the instruments, the music and the composer. Through the charming story performed at Markideio Theatre, young audiences are introduced to the world of classical music. After their Paphos performance, the Orchestra, Karagiozis and Alkis Baltas will continue their journey to Nicosia Municipal Theatre and the Rialto Theatre on February 4 and 5.

Darcy’s Restaurant & Lounge in Peyia has something different in store for the first weekend of February. On Saturday, Darcy’s invites Badladz, a four-piece country and western band, to play a mix of songs from across the decades with their set starting early, at 6pm.

More music will follow on the following weekend at Darcy’s as the Sea Gypsies, a three-piece blues fusion band, based in Paphos will take the floor on February 12 to perform covers and arrangements. Plenty more live gigs and performances will follow in the month including a violin-piano concert, a loop station performance and a psychedelic blues-rock trio!

 

Karagiozi Goes to Concert

Shadow theatre performance with the orchestration of Alkis Baltas and the Karagiozis Puppeteers of Anemodoura Thodoris and Babis Kostidakis. February 3. Markideio Municipal Theatre, Paphos. February 4. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia.  February 5. Rialto Theatre, Limassol (5pm). 6.30pm for all other shows. In Greek. Tickets from the theatre box office or www.cyso.org.cy. Tel: 22-463144

Badladz

Four-piece country and western band plays live. February 5. Darcy’s Restaurant & Lounge, Paphos. 6pm. €2. Tel: 26-936926

Sea Gypsies

Three-piece blues fusion band live. February 12. Darcy’s Restaurant & Lounge, Paphos. 6pm. €2. Tel: 26-936926

 

