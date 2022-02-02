February 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Five individuals, apartment owner under investigation in Chlorakas clampdown

By Gina Agapiou0336
imagew
Paphos police

Paphos police are investigating the owner of an apartment complex in Chlorakas on suspicion of violating an interior ministry decree prohibiting the settlement of additional migrants in the village, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Following a series of police operations in the area, officers carried out a new sweep on Tuesday night where they checked several houses, apartment complexes and cars.

Five people were found violating the interior ministry’s decree dated December 3, 2021 which prohibits the new settlement of migrants in the specific community.

Police said they have launched a criminal investigation against the five, as well as the owner of the apartment building they were living in.

During the operation, officers stopped for a check 68 vehicles and issued 11 fines for various traffic violations.

Police started frequent sweeps in the area after two massive fights involving hundreds of migrants took place in the district late last year.

Residents of the area have also staged demonstrations over incidents of violence in the community, demanding that the migrants be moved.

According to the community leader, Nicolas Liasides, issues emerge mainly from a section of a specific apartment complex under the name St Nicolas Elegant Residence where about 600 migrants, including Syrians have settled.

The community council has cut the water supply of that section of the complex, leaving residents without drinking water, over a financial dispute with the manager of the apartments.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Tatar says has tested positive for Covid-19

Nick Theodoulou

Desginer’s life defined by string of lucky coincidences

CM Guest Columnist

Protaras liquor store damaged by fire

Staff Reporter

Lefkara dam overflows as island’s water stocks rise

Anna Savva

Monthly meet-ups bring creatives together

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign