Thirteen people were arrested for various offences including impersonation, illegal employment, failure to appear in court, arson of a motorcycle and traffic offences during overnight police operations in urban areas on Thursday.

According to the police, at total of 1,084 drivers and 297 passengers were stopped and checked overnight. Meanwhile, 36 premises were searched simultaneously in an effort to address criminal activity, resulting in two complaints.

A total of 816 complaints were made during the traffic inspections, concerning various traffic violations.

Of these, 208 were from drivers for speeding and 109 were from drivers for not using their hands while driving. Nine vehicles were seized as part of the police examinations.

173 alcohol tests were carried out, resulting in 11 complaints, while two drivers tested positive in preliminary drug tests.