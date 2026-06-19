Consumer prices rise across the euro area

The euro area annual inflation rate climbed to 3.2 per cent in May 2026, marking a rise from the 3.0 per cent recorded in April, according to fresh data released by Eurostat this week.

This upward trend was also reflected across the broader European Union, where the annual inflation rate reached 3.3 per cent in May 2026, an increase from 3.2 per cent the previous month.

For comparison, these figures remain significantly higher than those from a year earlier, when the inflation rate stood at 1.9 per cent for the euro area and 2.2 per cent for the European Union.

In Cyprus, the inflation landscape showed a distinct movement, with the island recording a 3.5 per cent year-on-year inflation rate for May 2026, alongside a 0.7 per cent increase on a month-on-month basis.

Indeed, Cyprus saw persistent inflationary pressure during this time, with price hikes hitting staples like cold cuts, coffee, and baby food.

While some fresh produce categories recorded notable monthly price decreases, the cost of living remains a concern.

Moreover, government data indicates a narrowing yet significant price gap between supermarkets, prompting authorities to encourage the use of e-kalathi for informed shopping.

Across the wider bloc, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in Sweden at 1.1 per cent, followed by Denmark and the Czech Republic, both recording 1.8 per cent.

Conversely, the highest annual rates were observed in Romania at 9.7 per cent, Bulgaria at 6.3 per cent, and Lithuania at 5.1 per cent.

When comparing the data to April 2026, the annual inflation rate fell in eleven member states, while it rose in sixteen.

Various sectors contributed to the upward pressure on the euro area inflation rate throughout May 2026.

Services provided the largest positive contribution, adding 1.61 percentage points, while energy followed with an impact of 0.98 percentage points.

Food, alcohol and tobacco contributed a further 0.36 percentage points, and non-energy industrial goods added 0.23 percentage points to the final calculation.