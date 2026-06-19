Municipalities across Cyprus are increasing charges for sunbeds and umbrellas on organised beaches this summer, with local authorities arguing that higher fees are necessary to support upgraded facilities and services.

The maximum fee for a beach set consisting of two sunbeds and one umbrella has risen from €7.50 to €10 under limits approved by the central beach committee.

Several municipalities have adopted the higher charge, although local authorities retain the discretion to set lower prices.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannettou said the increase was the first substantial adjustment in around two decades.

The increase comes amid criticism from consumer organisations, which have warned that higher beach charges are adding to financial pressures already facing households.

Complaints have also emerged regarding alleged overcharging, difficulties renting individual items and uncertainty over the application of official pricing rules.

Addressing concerns over costs, Zannettou argued that Cyprus remains competitively priced when compared with other destinations.

He said the cost of organised beach facilities was “almost below 50 per cent of the amount charged in other countries” for comparable services.

Authorities have also sought to reassure beachgoers that public access remains protected.

Zannettou said the “designated free areas on beaches remain available to anyone” wishing to use their own equipment, adding that authorities “must respect those who choose to bring their own umbrellas and sunbeds”.

He also stressed that visitors are “not required to rent complete sets”.

A person visiting alone should be able to rent a single sunbed, while the umbrella remains unavailable for use unless separately hired.

The issue has drawn attention following reports from consumers who claimed they were required to pay for full sets despite only requesting individual items.

Zannettou said the committee had not officially received complaints regarding refusals to rent single sunbeds or umbrellas.

However, he acknowledged that such situations could create difficulties for visitors.

“For a competent authority to refuse to rent a citizen even a bed certainly causes unpleasant situations, which must be avoided,” he said.

He added that any formal complaints received by the committee would be referred to the relevant local authorities for examination.

Beachgoers who believe they have been treated unfairly are encouraged to raise concerns initially with beach managers before submitting complaints to the municipality concerned.

If unresolved, complaints can then be referred to the committee for further consideration.

Zannettou said local authorities continue to spend significant sums on improving beaches and supporting tourism infrastructure.

He said the Ayia Napa municipality alone had invested more than €2 million over the past three years in beach upgrades, including sanitary facilities.

According to the mayor, seven employees are currently assigned to sanitary facilities serving organised beaches in the municipality.

Zannettou also clarified that businesses operating sunbeds and umbrellas on beaches adjacent to their premises may set their own prices where permitted by law, provided the facilities do not fall within protected coastal zones.

Where beaches fall under local authority jurisdiction, operators must comply with the fees established by the relevant municipality and the central beach Committee.

Asked whether further increases were likely, Zannettou said he did not foresee additional rises in beach charges during the remainder of his term as committee president.

“We hope that tourism will do well and all of this will be evaluated along the way,” he concluded.