February 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Koushos returns to presidential palace as undersecretary to president

By Nick Theodoulou044
anastasiades koushos
Photo Christos Theodorides

Kyriacos Koushos on Wednesday officially assumed his duties as undersecretary to the president, filling the post left vacant following the resignation of Vasilis Palmas last week.

Having most recently served as the government spokesman last year, Koushos was praised by President Nicos Anastasiades as a dear friend who has qualified for the post due to his professionalism, hard work and experience.

Koushos thanked the president for the position, saying that: “Last July when I left the cabinet I didn’t expect to return and certainly not so soon.”

But there was no other option than to accept the opportunity to assist a friend of 45 years and serve the country, Koushos said.

At the swearing in, Anastasiades thanked Palmas for his hard work and contribution in ensuring the smooth running of the government programmes.

Related Posts

Police to review their handling of Napa rape case

Gina Agapiou

Safe with €15,000 in cash stolen from Limassol business

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Cabinet discussing tweaks to Covid-19 rules

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Tatar says has tested positive for Covid-19

Nick Theodoulou

Desginer’s life defined by string of lucky coincidences

CM Guest Columnist

Protaras liquor store damaged by fire

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign