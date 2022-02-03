February 3, 2022

Suspected church thief arrested

A 21-year-old Nicosia man has been arrested following five alleged incidents of theft from churches carried out between December 21 and January 4.

He is accused of entering a place of worship with intent to commit a crime, inflicting malicious damage, attempted theft, and burglaries.

Police announced on Thursday that the man was arrested on Wednesday under a court warrant which had been issued.

All churches targeted were reportedly in the Nicosia district, and police said that investigations are still underway.

