February 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman hospitalised after house fire

By Gina Agapiou050
A fire that broke out from a lit candle in a Yeri apartment resulted to the hospitalisation of a woman before it was extinguished by a neighbour, the fire service said on Saturday.

The woman attempted to put out the fire with a blanket, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said in a tweet.

“She inhaled smoke and was picked up by the ambulance,” he said.

The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at 10.42am on Saturday morning.

However, the fire was extinguished by a neighbour and fire fighters only ventilated and inspected the area, he said.

From the fire, some minor equipment in the room was damaged.

