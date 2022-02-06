February 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Theopemptou re-elected as leader of the Greens

By Jean Christou0160
Charalampos Theopemptou

Charalambos Theopemptou was on Sunday re-elected as head of the Green Party – Citizens Cooperation during the party’s 12th annual congress.

Alkis Papis was elected vice president, while Kyriakos Tsimilis was elected first vice president and Maria Kola second vice president.

The vote for the 16 members of the central committee was continuing.

Some of the people who initially said they would be running for president and vice president of the party withdrew their candidacies.

Tsimillis for instance, withdrew his candidacy for president.

Her candidacy for the position of vice president, which she already held, was withdrawn by Efi Xanthou.

Sotiris Christou, Stavros Alampritis and Phryni Onoufriou withdrew their candidacies for the position of first vice president.

Lucas Stylianou and Sotiris Christou withdrew their candidacy for the position of second vice president.

Theopemptou, who took over leadership of the party in late 2020, in his address to the congress, referred to the fact that the Greens has secured three seats during the parliamentary elections last year.

Theopemptou said that in order to avoid the problems and difficulties they had in the preparation of the ballot for the parliamentary elections, the preparation for the municipal elections 2024 should start from now.

“In the next ten years, everyone will turn to us,” he said, referring to the global pivot towards climate and environmental policies.

“That is why now more than ever we need to prepare, to acquire knowledge and work together to upgrade the movement and its institutions, to prepare our people to be able to go out with knowledge and green policies, to make our party great “.

 

