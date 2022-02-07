February 7, 2022

Twelve more arrests in Chlorakas  

chlorakas complex 2
The apartment complex in Chlorakas

Paphos police on Monday said they have arrested another twelve people who were found violating the interior ministry decree which prohibits the settlement of additional migrants in Chlorakas.

The arrests took place as part of sweeps carried out in the last three days.

Police said a criminal case is being investigated against the suspects, as well as the owner of the specific apartment complex.

Traffic checks were also carried out during the sweep, with officers issuing 26 fines for various traffic offences.

Frequent sweeps started in the area after two massive fights involving migrants took place in the district late last year, which intensified residents’ safety concerns.

