February 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Youth arrested for stealing from cars

By Staff Reporter079
police

A young man is under arrest in connection with the theft of a bag with €5,900 in cash from a parked car in Paphos, while police also investigate a second theft from a car, police said on Tuesday.

They said that a 40-year-old woman had filed a complaint that on the night of January 26 to 27, a handbag with €5900 in cash had been stolen from car which she had left unlocked outside her home in the Paphos district.

Police investigations led to evidence against a 20-year-old man who was arrested on Monday morning. Police then executed a second arrest warrant issued in connection with the theft of  small bag between 8.00 and 8.30 am on January 13 from a car that had also been left unlocked outside the owner’s house, again in the Paphos district. The bag and its contents — keys and various documents—was later found in the area..

Police urged the public never to leave valuables in their car, even if locked. Moreover, even if parking for a few moments, drivers must take their keys, close the windows and lock the car.

