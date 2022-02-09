February 9, 2022

Coronavirus: Cabinet extends test to stay to national guard

By Source: Cyprus News Agency
The cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend ‘test to stay’ to the National Guard.

The measure is already in place in schools with the aim to keep them open in a safe environment.

Deputy Spokesperson, Niovi Parisinou, said in a written statement that the measure for the army would come into effect on February 11.

