February 9, 2022

Coronavirus: Three Nicosia businesses fined €2,500 for SafePass violations

Three businesses were booked for a total of €2,500 after workers were found without a SafePass during 503 checks in Nicosia.

A kiosk and an office manager who were working without a SafePass were each fined €500, while a restaurant was booked for €1,500 after an employee was found working without a SafePass, police said early on Wednesday.

Seven people were also fined in the capital.

The checks were carried out as part of 1,947 checks for the implementation of coronavirus measures in the government-controlled areas. They were conducted between 6am on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.

Another business that failed to check its customers for a SafePass was fined in Limassol for €750 after 220 checks in the district. During the checks, two people were also booked, police said.

In Larnaca, a cafeteria was booked €500 because a staff member was found without a SafePass, while an individual was also fined during the 422 checks.

Police added two people were booked in Paphos after 97 checks, three in Famagusta after 380 checks while no violations were reported after 183 checks in Morphou.

Traffic, marine and port police conducted 140 and two checks respectively, without any bookings.

