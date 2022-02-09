Cyprus Business Now

The Industrial Turnover Index increased by 17.8 per cent year-on-year in November, with the index being 13.6 per cent higher in the first eleven months of 2021 when compared to the corresponding period of 2020.

According to a report by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), the index reached 157.4 points (base 2015 = 100) in November of 2021.

In the manufacturing sector, the index reached 160.3 points in November 2021, recording an increase of 14.1 per cent when compared to November 2020.

The highest percentage increase during November took place in the sectors of electricity supply by 41.5 per cent (19.4 per cent in the first eleven months of 2021), water supply and materials recovery by 23.2 per cent (41.9 per cent in the first eleven months) and mines and quarries by 14.2 per cent (17.3 per cent in the first eleven months).

A new five-star hotel is set to open in Paphos in April, according to real estate developers Korantina Homes.

The hotel, called Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, will be located in Peyia, aiming to attract a range of holidaymakers, including families, lone travellers and couples.

The resort will consist of 163 rooms, all facing the sea, as well as 39 suites, one of which will be a seven-room presidential mansion.

Moreover, the hotel will have a sixth-floor lounge bar, Japanese, Italian and Greek restaurants, as well as an expansive spa facility.

According to data by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) released on Tuesday, the total registrations of motor vehicles fell by 23.3 per cent year-on-year in January of 2022.

This has been attributed to the significant decrease in the registrations of passenger cars, which was down by 585 vehicle registrations when compared to the same month of 2021.

Total registrations of motor vehicles reached 2,633 in January of this year. The same figure stood at 3,431 in January of 2021.

The registrations of saloon passenger cars decreased by 21.4 per cent, reaching 2,147 in total, with the category having reached 2,732 registrations in the corresponding month of 2021.

Of all saloon passenger cars registered, 1,111 ( 51.7 per cent) were new vehicles while 1,036 (48.3 per cent) were previously owned.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Tuesday, February 8 with profits.

The main Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 69.32 points at 13:56 during the day, reflecting a rise of 0.96 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 41.64 points, which represents an increase of 1.02 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €78,324.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and alternative indexes rose by 1.28 per cent and 0.63 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, the investment firm and hotel indexes remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+0.48 per cent), Logicom (+5.38 per cent), Petrolina (+0.89 per cent), Atlantic Insurance (+2.15 per cent) and Vassiliko Cement Works (+0.72 per cent).