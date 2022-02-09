February 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Priests test out their shooting skills

By Nick Theodoulou0141
priest pics 1
The priests with members of the National Guard at the firing range

Priests from the Constantia-Famagusta bishopric were invited by the National Guard to try out assault rifles at the renovated firing range in Protaras.

Bishop Vasilios accompanied the frocked faithful on Tuesday as they boarded army trucks and fired on targets at the Fanos firing range.

An announcement by the bishopric said that they were granted the use of HK-11s, G3-A3s and pistols and were brought up to speed with the exercises carried out in the district.

The three best shooters were later rewarded with treats at a nearby church.

A video posted on social media showed a priest firing from an army truck under the supervision of members of the National Guard.

