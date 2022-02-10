Focus on green shipping at One Ocean Summit (Update 2)

Cyprus, as a global maritime power, will present government’s initiative on how to tackle climate change with a focus on green shipping during the One Ocean summit in France, deputy shipping minister Vasilis Demetriades said on Thursday.

The deputy minister was speaking after his arrival at the French port city of Brest, where he accompanied the president and other officials who flew there for the summit.

In his statements, Demetriades said Brest has become the epicentre of “blue economy and sustainable development of the ocean and seas”.

The summit, which is organised by the French Presidency of the EU, will be attended by EU and third country leaders.

Its goal is to raise the collective level of ambition of the international community on marine issues and to translate our shared responsibility to the ocean into tangible commitments, according to the One Ocean Summit official website

“Cyprus, as a global maritime power with a leading presence in both the international and European arena, is expected to present its views, as well as the recent initiative of the Cyprus government for a regional action plan to tackle climate change,” he said.

“The efforts we are expected to undertake in the coming period to contribute to a positive agenda for greener shipping both at the level of the International maritime organisation and the European Union,” will also be presented according to the deputy minister.

President Nicos Anastasiades will participate the summit following an invitation by French president Emmanuel Macron, a presidency statement said.

On Thursday, Anastasiades will have a meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel at 8pm Cyprus time.

On Friday, as part of the Summit, the president will have a private meeting with French president.

Anastasiades will also have a private meeting with the US Presidential Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry, with whom he will also discuss at length his initiative to address the consequences of climate change in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

He will be a speaker at a round table discussion on the theme “One Ocean of Solutions for Climate Change”. The theme of the president’s speech will be “Tackling Climate Change with a focus on Green Shipping.

President Macron and a group of leaders of EU Member States, as well as leaders of other states and international organisations will also take part in the debate.

Anastasiades will be accompanied by Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos, Deputy Minister to the President, Kyriakos Kousios, Deputy Minister for Maritime Affairs, Vassilis Dimitriades, Cyprus’ Ambassador in Paris, George Siakallis, and other officials.

The president is due back in Cyprus on Friday evening.