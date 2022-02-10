Queen provides stability in tumultuous times

Period silver, artisan tea set, Earl Grey tea bags and sugar cubes, Sunday best and enjoy a spot of afternoon tea with plenty of pomp and circumstance. The reason to celebrate? Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms, and the Commonwealth.

In true British fashion, a selection of landmarks around the world will be given a royal makeover in June (when the weather is better), while thousands of royal enthusiasts are getting ready to bow or curtsy before a streamlined Royal Family on the much-anticipated balcony appearance.

Granted, this year may have started on a sour note, from Prince Andrew being stripped of his royal patronages and military titles and the prestigious Golden Globes failing to secure celebrity presenters due to ethical missteps and lack of diversity to tennis star Novak Djokovic getting embroiled in a legal and diplomatic battle and losing his chance to play in the Australian Open. There are some events and initiatives, however, that will provide an opportunity for people to come together to celebrate historic milestones and help shape the course of 2022.

Donald Trump’s obsolescence may be short-lived, as the former president aims to launch his new social media platform soon, while continuing to tease a comeback run for president in 2024. Although he promised to make the world respect and fear America, he accomplished neither. Rather, he made a laughingstock of the country and its democracy with his relentless brain dumps on Twitter. I am really looking forward to his ‘tweets’ that will undoubtedly praise, cajole, entertain, lobby, amplify his scorn, and establish his version of events.

As someone who is fond of social activities and entertainment, the ‘immortal’ Swedish pop group ABBA will be reuniting for a four-month “digital entertainment experience” at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Commencing in May, the virtual concert will feature the digital, and younger version of themselves avatars of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, backed by a host of illustrious musicians.

With less than 100 days to go, Europe is about to celebrate all that is kitsch and corny at the annual Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Italy’s magical city Turin. The sequin-encrusted entertainment show will soon be back on our screens with politics and issues about identity and social acceptance taking centre stage. Cyprus’ entry last year may have wowed audiences in Europe, however it managed to outrage a few individuals at home, scandalising the faithful for paying homage to the devil. Despite early rumours of Evangelia representing Cyprus at the contest, organisers are still undecided on their Eurovision 2022 entry.

Also something to look forward to, the world will be witness to a global football competition the likes of which have never been seen before. Scheduled to take place in Qatar towards the end of the year, the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be the first to be held in the Arab world.

India aspires to become the world’s fourth nation capable of launching humans into space, after the United States, Russia, and China. Space is becoming increasingly accessible: underdeveloped countries, private corporations, and even colleges and schools can launch spacecraft, and citizens can fly beyond our atmosphere.

The silver screen will glitter this year as Gotham’s crimefighting caped crusader flies into theatres next month, promising a fresh take on Bruce Wayne’s vigilante alter ego. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river streamer turns into a terrifying search in the mystery thriller Death on the Nile now in cinemas, and after 30 years of service as one of the navy’s top aviators, Top Gun’s Maverick will be pushing the envelope as a courageous, overaged test pilot.

However, the British Royal Family continue to dominate the news as Prince Harry is thinking of skipping the Oscars in a bid to avoid Kristen Stewart who portrayed his late mother in a film about her life. While the film Spencer was primed to be an Oscar favourite it still received one nod with the actress receiving a nomination but Harry does not want to run into her after Stewart received a nomination. Unsurprisingly, Meghan Markle is reportedly “desperate” to return to Hollywood’s inner circles and is trying to convince Harry to attend. Admittedly, I am not a member of team Meghan but cannot put my finger on why.

Finally, Netflix’s award-winning series The Crown returns to our screens this November. An authentic and sumptuous feast for the eyes, the popular series includes lots of palace and government intrigue, heated scenes behind palace doors, hardly any sex scenes (apart from a stolen kiss here and there); essentially, it embodies why I love British culture.

Whichever way one looks at it, the year ahead will see some immense changes that will have the potential to trigger significant alterations in what the world thinks is important. However, in an era of rapid social and political change, there is one constant: The Queen.