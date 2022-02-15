February 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Tech & Science

Cyprus students to send micro-satellite into space

A team of students will attempt to break the world record by sending a micro-satellite into space to capture images and videos from an altitude of 147,648 feet.

This will take place on Friday, at 12:30 pm, at the Radiation Station of the Meteorology department. The mission of the PICO micro-satellite is eagerly awaited by the student community, as it will feature the experiments of 27 public and private schools participating in the programme.

The project is part of the space day, “SpaceUp Cyprus 2022” and will be broadcast live online to the 27 participating schools. About 2,000 students will have the opportunity to watch their experiments reaching space altitudes.

The day is organized by the “Cyprus Space Foundation” and is supported by the Department of Meteorology and the Center of Excellence “Eratosthenes”.

In another development in the field of robotics and space, after the great success of the construction of the educational robot “ASTRO 1”, the students of PASCAL English School Larnaka created “ASTRO 2”.

This is the evolution of the original robot, in which students were able to incorporate technical intelligence (smart brain), which allows the robot to speak, but also to recognize the name of the visitor, using a QR code from Safe Pass.

The students also created interactive lighting in the shape of a face, that is, combined with the robot’s speech ability, offers visitors a unique experience. The students built a special mobile app, so that visitors have the opportunity, after downloading it on their mobile phone, to talk to “ASTRO 2”.

