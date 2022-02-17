Daily News Briefing

February 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
By Nick Theodoulou
In today’s episode, the interior minister has said that more European aid will be given to Cyprus to help deal with increasing migrant flows. Elsewhere, the police have procured 96 new vehicles, most of which are ‘smart vehicles’, 42 connected to the ANPR system.

There’s also the report by the Cyprus Labour Institute, which showed that the purchasing power of the average salary in Cyprus is currently 6.8 per cent below 2006 levels.

All this and more in your morning briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

