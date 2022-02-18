February 18, 2022

Paphos police domestic violence unit makes more than 120 arrests in first year

By Gina Agapiou033

Paphos domestic violence police unit on Friday said it has investigated 259 complaints with “seriousness and responsibility” during its first year of operations.

According to the assistant chief of Paphos police Michalis Ioannou, the domestic violence unit, which began operation on February 15, 2021, the complaints involved 290 complainants and 276 accused.

Ioannou told the Cyprus News Agency that 123 arrests have been made and 47 exclusion orders have been issued.

He said that in 66 other cases, restraining orders have been placed so that the perpetrator does not approach or disturb the victim in any way.

The Domestic Violence Unit based at the Paphos Crime Detection Department handles complaints concerning the whole of Paphos district.

Complaints can also be made at local police stations at the initial stages and then the investigation will continue by the unit, Ioannou said.

Headded there is an officer who monitors the activity of the members, who have been specially trained to know how to handle victims of such offences.

He added that assistance is provided to them both during and after investigation in collaboration with other agencies such as hospitals and social welfare services with the support of psychologists.

In each case, depending on the country of origin of the victim, Ioannou said, the assistance of an interpreter is provided.

Similar units have been established in other districts.

