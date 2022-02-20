February 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Free rapid testing sites for eligible groups on Monday

By Katy Turner067
The ministry of health will operate 38 testing sites for free rapid tests for eligible groups on Monday.

These groups include minors, those who have had Covid in the last 90 days, the vaccinated.

A form of ID is also needed.

On Monday units will operate at the following locations:

District Location of testing units Operating hours Telephone
Lefkosia

(20 units)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 2 pm – 6 pm 77774400
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Lakatameia Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Eleftherias Square, Municipal Hall entrance 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
University Campus Healthcare Centre 9 am – 4 pm 70000166
Strovolos Industrial Area – Air Control covered area (Propylaion 46) 10:30 am – 2:30 pm 99776811
Dali Industrial Area (Laiko-Cosmos location) 10:30 am – 2:30 pm 99831301
Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council 1:30 pm – 4 pm 77774400
Lemesos

(7 units)

 Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 7:30 am – 6 pm 94041843
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Α’ Industrial Area (Remedica Ltd location) 10:30 am – 2:30 pm 99633898
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Larnaka

(5 units)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Pafos

(3units)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ammochostos

(3 units)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
“Onisilos” Union, Sotira 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Frenaros Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 96678224

 

 

