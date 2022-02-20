Coronavirus: Free rapid testing sites for eligible groups on Monday

The ministry of health will operate 38 testing sites for free rapid tests for eligible groups on Monday.
These groups include minors, those who have had Covid in the last 90 days, the vaccinated.
A form of ID is also needed.
On Monday units will operate at the following locations:
|District
|Location of testing units
|Operating hours
|Telephone
|Lefkosia
(20 units)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|9 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|2 pm – 6 pm
|77774400
|Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Lakatameia Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Eleftherias Square, Municipal Hall entrance
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|University Campus Healthcare Centre
|9 am – 4 pm
|70000166
|Strovolos Industrial Area – Air Control covered area (Propylaion 46)
|10:30 am – 2:30 pm
|99776811
|Dali Industrial Area (Laiko-Cosmos location)
|10:30 am – 2:30 pm
|99831301
|Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council
|1:30 pm – 4 pm
|77774400
|Lemesos
(7 units)
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|7:30 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Α’ Industrial Area (Remedica Ltd location)
|10:30 am – 2:30 pm
|99633898
|Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Larnaka
(5 units)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Pafos
(3units)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Ammochostos
(3 units)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|“Onisilos” Union, Sotira
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Frenaros Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224