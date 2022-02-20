February 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two found driving under influence of drugs

By Katy Turner043

Two drivers in Paralimni have been found driving under the influence of drugs, the police said on Sunday.

The two drivers, aged 24 and 30, had saliva tests taken which have been sent to the State lab for tests.

According to Famagsta district police spokesman Steve Theodoulou, the two drivers were stopped during police checks during which the initial tests were positive.

 

