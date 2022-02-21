February 21, 2022

Coronavirus: 25 fines issued for violating Covid measures

Fines were issued to 17 individuals and eight owners or managers of establishments for violating protective measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 6am on Monday.

A police spokesman  said they were the result of 1,969 checks carried out around the island.

In Nicosia 575 checks were carried out, and five individuals and six establishments were fined, while in Limassol out of 160 checks one individual was fined.

In Larnaca, 430 checks saw two citizens and one business fined; in Paphos, 135 checks were carried out, which resulted in four fines for individuals and one business; and in Famagusta five individuals were booked following 351 checks.

The traffic police carried out 132 checks during which no violations were detected, while four fines against individuals were issued at airports.

 

