February 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Two arrests at airport after young woman has someone else’s ID

By Iole Damaskinos0566
ΑΕΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΟ ΛΑΡΝΑΚΑΣ
File photo: Larnaca airport

Police arrested two people on Sunday for illegal impersonation and aiding and abetting illegal entry, stay and transit through the Republic of Cyprus.

According to the police, two third-country nationals, aged 53 and 20 presented themselves at Larnaca Airport around 2pm to depart for a European destination. During passport control, it was found that the travel documents presented by the 20-year-old depicted someone else.

She was taken to the airport police office for questioning and allegedly said the specific travel documents belonged to her 53-year-old uncle.

Upon further questioning, the older man confessed that the travel documents belonged to his daughter and he had given them to the 20-year-old.

Arrest warrants were issued under which the suspects were detained in order to facilitate investigations.

 

