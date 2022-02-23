February 23, 2022

Coronavirus: Three deaths, 2,167 new cases (Updated)

The health ministry announced three deaths attributed to Covid-19 and a further 2,167 infections on Wednesday night, while 161 patients are hospitalised with the virus.

The deaths were of three men aged 74, 77 and 81 – raising the total deaths attributed to Covid-19 to 833.

Of those in hospital, 36 are in serious condition of whom 13 are intubated. Of the 161 Covid-19 patients overall, the ministry said that 64.38 per cent are unvaccinated.

There are 23 post-Covid patients (no longer infectious) receiving treatment.

Wednesday’s 2,167 infections were uncovered through 96,880 tests at a rate of 2.24 per cent. Total recorded infections now total 313,406.

PCR tests accounted for 6,183 and identified 319 positives, at a positivity rate of 5.16 per cent while rapid tests totalled 90,697 and identified 1,848 positives at a rate of 2.04 per cent.

There were 12,063 tests carried out at secondary schools which resulted in 78 positive results, a positivity rate of 0.65 per cent while the test-to-stay programme saw 4,534 tests and 55 positives – a rate of 1.21 per cent.

Care homes accounted for 11 positives following the 1,168 tests which were carried out, a rate of 0.94 per cent.

The north, meanwhile, reported one Covid-19 death and 518 infections – following 13,892 tests – on Wednesday. Total infections in the north now total 66,150 while deaths with the final cause attributed to Covid-19 are now at 189.

 

 

