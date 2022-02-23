February 23, 2022

Open University offering online lectures on Christianity

The Hellenic culture studies programme of the open university of Cyprus is organising an online lecture on Christianity

Under the title “When our world became Christian”, the programme “Studies in Hellenic Culture” of the Open University of Cyprus (OUC) has announced its fourth lecture series in late antiquity.

The series will be held this spring term (March – May), online, with the participation of distinguished scholars from Cyprus, Greece, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Most of the lectures will be broadcasted live through OUC’s eLearning Platform (eClass) at the web link: https://bit.ly/3rADykU.

Two events are co-organised with the Colloquium in Byzantine and Medieval Studies of the University of Cyprus, and two are joint events with the Centre of Natural and Cultural Heritage.

The Lecture Series, the programme of which is available on https://www.ouc.ac.cy/index.php/en/2204-lateantiquity-4, examines various aspects of the period known as Late Antiquity but tends to focus on issues of Christianization, Late Antique Archaeology, and the Eastern Roman Empire.

Convenor of the Series is Georgios Deligiannakis, associate professor of the BA programme “Studies in Hellenic Culture”.

 

