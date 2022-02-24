February 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Arrested men linked to series of burglaries

By Gina Agapiou088
Paphos police said two men who were arrested on suspicion of illegal property possession among other offences might shed light on other burglary and theft cases in the district.

The two, aged 24 and 37, were arrested after a car inspection during a traffic check in Chlorakas early Thursday.

Officers discovered the car, driven by the younger man, was reported stolen to the Paphos central police station, while an arrest warrant was pending against the 24-year-old since February 4. The man was wanted for offences related to written death threats, threats of assault and arson, malicious damage and common assault committed against a 45-year-old Paphos resident.

Police said the driver also tested positive to a narcotest and gave a second sample which will be send for analysis to the state laboratory.

During the search in the car, officers found burglary type tools for which the suspects failed to provide sufficient explanations.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife and illegal property possession.

Their arrest is expected to solve other cases of burglary and theft in the district, police said, adding both of them were known to the police for other offences.

 

