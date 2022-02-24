February 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Flights to and from Ukraine cancelled

By Nick Theodoulou0229
Larnaca airport

Two flights – one arrival and one departure – to Ukraine scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled due to the instability following the Russian invasion.

Hermes Airports announced on Thursday morning that the cancellations will impact about two hundred passengers. It added, however, that flights to and from Russia are operating as normal.

Cyprus Airways and Aeroflot are conducting flights from Larnaca airport, the statement said, adding that S7 is operating from Paphos airport – but that flights will not be entering Ukrainian airspace and as such, routes may take longer than usual.

 

