February 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

New Eco Hub kicks off with Lady’s Mile Beach clean-up this Saturday

By Press Release031
There are several environmental organisations in Cyprus, each of which has, as its main focus key areas such as street cleaning, educating people, or implementing ecological programs. Yet, at the same time, we are all working on solving a common problem: waste pollution in Cyprus.

Knowing this, the City Friends Club is creating an Eco Hub for environmentally-oriented teams to join forces, and calls for like-minded individuals to take part in an inaugural Lady’s Mile Beach clean-up event this Saturday, February 26. The clean-up is the first step for organisations and individuals to work together to make a bigger impact.

When it comes to the ecology of Cyprus, it’s not a field for competition but rather a shared pain and a common goal, through which we can support and strengthen each other.

With this in mind, the City Friends Club invites members of the public to join the Eco Hub’s kick-off event, which takes place at Lady’s Mile Beach, this Saturday, February 26. Confirmed participants include: Let’s Do It Cyprus!, Save Your Hood and Let’s Make Cyprus Green, Love, Light and Hope.

We welcome everyone – just bring your friends, family and a reusable water bottle, the rest is on us.

Clean-up programme

  • 10am: gathering of volunteer groups at Lady’s Mile Beach
  • 10am-10.20am: briefing
  • 10.20am-12.20pm: clean-up
  • 12.20-12.30pm: group photo

At the site, each clean-up volunteer will be provided with:

  • Bin bags
  • Gloves
  • T-shirts
  • Drinking water for refills

The event is supported by SBA police.

For more information on the clean-up, visit:

