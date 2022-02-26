February 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Third arrest for large drug haul at crossing point

By Gina Agapiou00

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested as the third suspect in connection with a large haul of illegal drugs at the Ayios Dometios crossing point, police said on Saturday.

Police said information emerged against the Nicosia resident during investigations of the case. She was arrested on Friday afternoon and was due to be brought before a court for remand later on Saturday.

For the same case, two other suspects remain in custody. These are a 35-year-old woman who was remanded for six days on Thursday and a 41-year-old man who was remanded for eight days on Tuesday.

Investigation began when customs officers stopped the man’s car for inspection as he was trying to cross to the government-controlled areas from the Ayios Dometios crossing point in Nicosia on Monday.

Police said the 41-year-old, a resident of the north, was caught with about 10kg of illegal drugs.

In total, 8.641kg of methamphetamine, 1.546kg of cocaine and 293g of heroin were found and confiscated during the search.

An unidentified liquid substance weighing 378g and 69g of plant material were also found, police added.

Related Posts

Pre-teen injured in pile-up in Paphos

Gina Agapiou

Remand for man linked to escaped suspects

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus did not oppose any sanctions against Russia says finance minister

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: 16 fines after 2,089 checks in past 24 hours

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Motorway closed during protest against asphalt plants’ relocation (updated)

Gina Agapiou

Retreat into the forest

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign