February 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus President to pay official visit to Saudi Arabia

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
anastasiades
President Nicos Anastasiades

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades departs for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday, where he will pay an official visit on March 1st. According to a press release from the Presidency, the President of the Republic will meet for talks with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Tuesday, March 1. President Anastasiades will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Kasoulides, Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry Natasa Pilides, the Deputy Minister to the President Kyriakos Kousios, Deputy Government Spokesperson Niovi Parisinou and officials.The talks will focus on developments in the Cyprus issue and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the situation in Ukraine, Cyprus-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations, energy issues and EU-Saudi Arabia relations. The Crown Prince will then host a dinner in honour of the President of the Republic, who will return to Cyprus on the evening of the same day.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

