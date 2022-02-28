February 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Demo in support of Ukraine on Monday night

By Staff Reporter074
A demonstration in support of Ukraine is set to take place on Monday in Limassol at the Enaerios parking area at 6.15pm.

It follows in the wake of other demonstrations which have taken place in recent days in Limassol, Paphos and Nicosia.

Called “Car Ride Against the War”, the event on Monday pledges “to offer support to people in Ukraine, so that peace is returned to the world.”

 

 

