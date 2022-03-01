March 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Business Energy International Middle East Russia

Russia’s Putin, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince pledge to continue coordination in energy

By Reuters News Service0121
putin uae russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, in a phone call on Tuesday, discussed the OPEC+ oil deal and pledged to continue coordination on global energy markets, Russian news agencies reported.

The OPEC+ group of leading oil producers is due to meet online on Wednesday in order to discuss its further oil output policy.

Related Posts

Shell to exit Russia after Ukraine invasion, joining BP

Reuters News Service

Russian column bears down on Kyiv as battle for Ukraine capital intensifies (Update 7)

Reuters News Service

Greece backs sanctions against Russia and sides with democracy- PM

Reuters News Service

EU, US, British envoys walkout as Lavrov delivers speech at UN rights forum

Reuters News Service

Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions, YouTube bars RT, Sputnik linked channels

Reuters News Service

Putin stripped of taekwondo black belt over Ukraine invasion

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign