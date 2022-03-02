LIVE: Russia – Ukraine invasion war latest news

LIVE: Russia – Ukraine invasion latest news

9.09: Russia says it captures Ukrainian city of Kherson -RIA – Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday Russian armed forces have captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, RIA news agency reported.

9.01: Ukraine to receive more missiles and Turkish drones, minister says – Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday the country was set to receive Stinger and Javelin missiles from abroad, as well as another shipment of Turkish drones. Several Western countries have pledged to supply Ukraine with weapons to fend off a Russian invasion.

8.43: Germany is prepared if Russia stops gas exports -economy minister – Germany is prepared should Russia stop exporting gas to the country, which is Europe’s largest economy, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday. Asked by Deutschlandfunk radio what the government would do if Russia stops gas exports, Habeck replied: “We are prepared for that. I can give the all-clear for the current winter and summer.” “For the next winter, we would take further measures,” he added, pointing to planned new legislation to ensure gas storage is full for winter.

8.34: At least 21 killed, 112 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv – Ukrainian official – At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the last 24 hours, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Wednesday. The authorities have said Russian missile attacks hit the centre of Ukraine’s second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.

8.34: Over 450,000 people came to Poland since Ukraine invasion started: Over 450,000 people entered Poland from Ukraine since a Russian invasion of the country started last Thursday, Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker told private Radio Zet on Wednesday.

He added that the number of people entering Poland fell slightly on Tuesday to 98,000 from a record number of over 100,000 on Monday.

8.15: Dozens volunteer to fight for Ukraine in pacifist Japan – As of Tuesday, 70 Japanese men – including 50 former members of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and two veterans of the French Foreign Legion – had applied to be volunteers, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper said, quoting a Tokyo company handling the volunteers. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Embassy acknowledged receiving calls from people “wanting to fight for Ukraine,” but declined to give further details.

7.52: Taiwan president to donate salary for Ukraine relief efforts – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that she, Vice President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang will each donate one month’s salary to help with humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine.

7.50: Google blocks RT, Sputnik from Play app store in Europe – Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL.O Google said on Tuesday that it has blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik from its Play store, in line with an earlier move to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features.

7.26: Twitter to comply with EU sanctions on Russian state media – Twitter TWTR.N will comply with the European Union’s sanctions on Russian state-affiliated media RT and Sputnik when the EU order takes effect, the social network said on Tuesday. “The European Union (EU) sanctions will likely legally require us to withhold certain content in EU member states,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters. “We intend to comply with the order when it goes into effect.”

7.13: Moscow Exchange won’t resume stock trading on Wednesday – Russia’s central bank kept stock market trading on the Moscow Exchange suspended for a third day in a row on Wednesday, but said it would allow a limited range of operations for the first time this week.

4.21:Biden says Putin will pay ‘over the long run’ for Ukraine invasion – U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed that Russia’s Vladimir Putin will pay over the long run even if he makes gains on the battlefield in Ukraine. “While he may make gains on the battlefield – he will pay a continuing high price over the long run,” Biden said in his State of the Union address.

4.31: Ban on Russian use of U.S. airspace will be in place by end of Wednesday – The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration said orders blocking Russian aircraft and airlines from entering and using all U.S. airspace will be fully in effect by the end of Wednesday. The orders suspend operations of all aircraft owned, certified, operated, registered, chartered, leased, or controlled by, for, or for the benefit of, any Russia citizen. This includes passenger and cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights that will “effectively closing U.S. air space to all Russian commercial air carriers and other Russian civil aircraft,” the department said.

3.32: Boeing suspends parts, maintenance and support for Russian airlines – U.S. airplane manufacturer Boeing Co BA.N said on Tuesday it was suspending parts, maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines as well as major operations in Moscow after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region,” a Boeing spokesperson said.

00.31: ECB orders European arm of Russia’s Sberbank closed, Austria’s FMA says – The European arm of Sberbank SBER.MM, Russia’s biggest lender, has been closed by order of the European Central Bank, which had warned it faced failure due to a run on deposits after Russia invaded Ukraine, Austria’s Financial Market Authority said. “By order of the European Central Bank (ECB), the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) issued a decision today banning the licensed credit institution ‘Sberbank Europe AG’ … from continuing business operations in their entirety with immediate effect,” the FMA said in a statement late on Tuesday. Sberbank Europe is based in Vienna.

23.45 – Russia sees ‘no desire’ from Ukraine to find legitimate solution – Russia sees “no desire on the part of Ukraine” to try to find a legitimate and balanced solution to the problems between the two countries, Gennady Gatilov, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told Lebanese television in an interview aired on Tuesday. Gatilov said Russia “supports diplomacy based on respect for the positions of all countries and equality, but for now we don’t see that”, the Russian news agency RIA quoted him as saying in the interview.