March 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Shipping

Partnership aims to promote sustainability in maritime industry

By Press Release033
cmmi

Safetytech Accelerator and CMMI are pleased to announce a partnership in which they will pool resources and expertise to support sustainable growth in marine and maritime sectors.

A focus on blue growth

‘Blue growth’ is the name given to a long-term strategy to support sustainable growth in the marine and maritime sectors as a whole. The CMMI’s vision is to generate sustainable blue growth by building on the needs of industrial and societal blue economy stakeholders.

Together with the Safetytech Accelerator’s open innovation approach and deep maritime and technology expertise, they will work with key industry stakeholders to solve critical safety and risk issues for the environment, vessels, cargo and crew.

Mr. Zacharias Siokouros, CEO of CMMI said: ‘At CMMI we strive to make a difference by bringing together the research sector and the industry. What makes CMMI distinct is that we build on the needs of the industry and the blue economy stakeholders and we provide them with innovative solutions that can help them on an operational level. Partnerships like this one are of vital importance to CMMI and to achieving its mission and we look forward to a long-lasting cooperation with Safetytech Accelerator.’

Dr. Maurizio Pilu of Safetytech Accelerator said: “There is a lot of interest in the ESG agenda right now, and rightly so. In our discussions with partners and clients we’re increasingly seeing that our work in safetytech not only addresses specific industry challenges, but also enables broader sustainability and social goals. We hope to be able to play a key part in this over the coming years. Partnerships such as this one with the CMMI is part of our strategy to work with organisations with aligned missions.”

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Climate change and Cyprob in Brest at ‘One Ocean’ summit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus feels responsible to accelerate shipping industry decarbonisation, President says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

DP World posts 9.4 per cent rise in 2021 container volumes

Reuters News Service

Tourism and Shipping Ministers welcome Royal Caribbean’s commitment to Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign