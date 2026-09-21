Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis on Monday pledged to boost cooperation between Cyprus and the Alpine state when the pair met on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York on Monday.

Kombos described the meeting as “good”, and said the meeting had focused on “strengthening bilateral relations as well as multilateral cooperation”.

Cassis, meanwhile, said that “we discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and our multilateral cooperation”.