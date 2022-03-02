March 2, 2022

President of Israel pays Cyprus official visit

Israeli president Isaac Herzog

The president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, is paying an official visit to Cyprus on Wednesday.

According to Israeli ambassador to Cyprus, Oran Anoli, President Herzog`s visit is proof of the excellent relations between the two countries. “We are friends, we are partners, we cooperate on various issues and sectors and together we promote common interests for the benefit of both peoples,” he said, adding that Cyprus and Israel were linked by strong ties from even before the establishment of the two states.

The ambassador also mentioned that Herzog’s grandfather had made an investment in Cyprus in the 1930s in Fassouri. This is an example of how Cypriots and Israelis have deep, almost historical roots that continue to bear fruit, he said.
Herzog and Anastasiades, said the Israeli diplomat, will discuss the trilateral relationship with Greece and using this trilateral platform to promote synergies with other countries, “such as the US (3+1 format), moderate Arab countries such as Egypt, and the Abrahamic Pact countries, the UAE or Bahrain.”
Meanwhile, increased security measures will be in place during the visit. Police have issued notification to the public that there will be intermittent road closures in Larnaca district from 10:00 am Wednesday until 4 pm the same day; on the Larnaca – Nicosia highway; and in Nicosia district.

