March 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos district post office to remain closed until noon

By Gina Agapiou00

The Cyprus Post announced on Thursday that the Paphos district postal office will remain closed in the morning after coronavirus cases were found in the premises.

According to the announcement, the post office will remain closed for disinfection until 12 noon.

The Cyprus Post apologised for the inconvenience and asked the public to show the relevant understanding and temporarily visit other post offices in the district.

