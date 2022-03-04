An eventful weekend ahead

The first weekend of March arrives with plenty of events, fiestas and workshops ready to entertain old and young.
On Saturday morning at Ayia Marina Chrysochous in Paphos a unique workshop will begin, organised by Coheali Eco Experience. Spread across the weekend, a traditional oven making workshop will take place using earth building techniques. Socrates Socratous from Earth Building Cyprus will lead the two-day €40 workshop for a very small number of participants. Those attending have the option to camp near the workshop location or book accommodation close by and get hands-on with oven-building.
In Limassol, the weekend’s agenda begins with a pop-up market featuring local artists. The Handmade Fairyland market will take place at Roots – the Space on Saturday and Sunday, from 11am to 8pm. Eleven Cyprus-based artists will feature their creations while five food stalls will serve savoury and sweet bites throughout the day.
Also happening in Limassol this Saturday is an afternoon carnival cycling ride. The Limassol Cycling Club is organising its annual Carnival Bike Ride, which crosses through the old town with its participants dressed in carnival outfits. The ride will set off from the Medieval Castle at 3pm and will cover a distance of about 10km, passing through the narrow streets of the town and returning to the starting point. The route will last an hour and a half and is an easy, fun ride suitable for families too. A musical wagon will blast upbeat carnival songs throughout to build on Limassol’s carnival mood.
Continuing the carnival fun, Limassol Agora and Nostalgia Parties are putting together a funky carnival fiesta on Saturday evening spread on two floors with entertainment by four DJs. Beloved DJs Claudio, Marcos, Cordoba and The Professor will blast carnival music and lively tunes from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s as well as classics, disco, funk, RnB, hip hop and retro. The Agora Mezzanine area and The Rooftop Bar will transform into a carnival party ground lasting well into the night.
For a taste of some live music, several venues in Nicosia are welcoming performing artists this weekend. Kafeneio to Leoforio will host the Avant Tout Duo to perform jazz, swing and Parisian melodies with songs in French, English and Greek. At Sarah’s Jazz Club, the Sarah Fenwick Quartet will release a new single Night in Tunisia as a taste of their new album Freedom Groove that’s to come in April 2022.
The music will continue on Sunday as well as DownTown Live brings back the Early Rock Sundays for a special carnival-themed night. Bands Fuse and Neon Knights reconnect for another explosive early Sunday, this time for a Carnival driven show starting at 8pm. Paphos too has live music gigs planned for this weekend. One of them is a daytime performance by the Real Thing Blues band that always aims for authentic, organic and raw sounding blues. Catch them at Saint Giorgio Restaurant at 2pm.
Traditional Oven Making Workshop
Two-day workshop led by Socrates Socratous. Organised by Coheali Eco Experience and Human. March 5-6. Agia Marina Chrysochous, Paphos. 9am. €40. Reservations by messaging @cohealieco
Handmade Fairyland
Pop-up market with local artists. March 5-6. Roots – the Space, Limassol. 11am-8pm
Carnival Bike Ride
Family-friendly, 10km cycling ride with the Limassol Cycling Club. March 5. 3pm-4.30pm. Meeting point: Medieval Castle, Limassol. Tel: 95-502030
Carnival Limassol Agora
Nostalgia Parties carnival edition with four DJs. March 5. Limassol Agora, Limassol. €10. 8pm-2am. www.soldoutticketbox.com. Tel: 97-632348
Avant Tout Duo
French jazz, swing and more. March 5. Kafeneio to Leoforio, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €4. Tel: 97-748177
New Single Release Party
By the Sarah Fenwick Quartet. March 5. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. Tel: 95-147711
Live Rock Carnival
With bands Fuse and Neon Knights. March 6. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 8pm-12am. Tel: 99-810011
The Real Thing Blues Band
Live blues music. March 6. Saint Giorgio Restaurant, Chlorakas, Paphos. 2pm-5pm. €12 in advance, €15 at the door. Tel: 26-949576