March 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Around 1,300 drivers fined in 48 hours

By Staff Reporter0264
Police

Police booked around 1,300 drivers for various traffic offences between March 4 and 5, they said on Sunday.

During the checks, 672 drivers were fined for speeding and 15 for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, 75 for not using a seat belt, 84 for using a mobile phone while driving and 206 for signal violations.

The remainder of the fines related to other driving offences.

Police said on Friday they would be stepping up patrols over the long weekend.

Related Posts

Limassol carnival’s ‘royal family’ parade for peace

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Four day remand for man suspected of disseminating child porn

Staff Reporter

The Ukrainian crisis and Cyprus

Christos Panayiotides

‘No magic wand’ to quickly secure grain supplies, clock ticking

Elias Hazou

The danger of nuclear contamination over Europe

Alper Ali Riza

Blast damages restaurant in heart of the capital

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign