Ten benefits of using a VPN you must know about

If you’ve been wondering if you need a VPN, you’ve come to the right place. A VPN is a virtual private network that reliably encrypts all your data as you browse the internet. A VPN keeps all your data, search history, online activities, downloaded files secure in a private tunnel, away from prying eyes.

The requirement of a VPN depends on your internet browsing activities – whether you use public WiFi as well as how you use the internet.

The internet is a useful tool, but unfortunately, it’s full of malware, viruses, hackers on the prowl for their next victim, and state-wide censorship sometimes.

People have become increasingly conscious of their online presence, and there has been more talk about VPNs now than ever before. Back in the day, businesses initially used VPNs to connect over the internet safely. Now, however, VPNs are being used not only to gain unrestricted access to the internet.

With the market bursting with VPNs, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. Ideally, you should strive to look for the top VPNs with all the must-have features. These features must include unlimited bandwidth, double VPN, AES 256-bit encryption, and more.

Today, we will highlight ten major benefits of a VPN that you might not be aware of:

1. Evades data throttling

Data throttling slows down your service, and it happens when your internet service provider puts a data cap on your data usage. While using a VPN, there is no data cap for you as the VPN avoids this by keeping your data hidden from trawling ISPs.

2. Avoids bandwidth throttling

Bandwidth throttling is when you experience slow internet speed on certain websites.

At the backend, what happens is that ISPs slow down your connection to optimize the speed for other users. A VPN prevents this from happening by encrypting your device’s internet traffic.

3. Access geo-restricted services

VPNs can change your IP address, so it appears that you are located in another region. Multiple geo-restricted services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime restrict their content in areas yet to be launched. A VPN masks your IP address and virtually relocates you to your desired region to make it appear as you live there.

4. Avoids censorship while traveling

VPNs can help you sidestep geographical restrictions that are in place in certain countries. For example, some websites are censored, and VPNs can allow you to access those.

5. Prevent ISP tracking

ISP is your internet service provider that tracks your activity online and may share this data with third parties without your consent. This is an outright invasion of your privacy. These ISP providers can also sell your browsing data to data brokers and advertisers. Remember that they also have access to your passwords, social media data, and location, which gives all the more reason to use a VPN to thwart ISP tracking.

6. Hides your private data

Apps and websites track your data online, and they constantly analyze it. A VPN prevents the web browser from accessing your private data to keep it secure and safe. Most VPNs also have military-grade 256-bit encryption.

7. Reduce support costs

A VPN helps businesses reduce the maintenance cost of servers because this can be outsourced to third-party support services that help support a lower price structure because of their influx of customers.

8. Offer cheaper long-distance telephone charges.

VPNs are beneficial when it comes to reducing long-term telephone costs. Rather than the traditional method of establishing a link via remote servers and dial-up networks to access an organization’s intranet, you can connect to a regional ISP.

9. Save money online

Many people aren’t aware that you can save money online by using a VPN. The reason is that while shopping online, there may be a price difference based on the country you are visiting from. This is because your browsing and purchasing habits are tracked, or assumptions of socio-economic status are made based on where your IP address is located.

A VPN connection enables you to connect to any servers around the world. You can use this to your advantage and use international rates to shop from anywhere in the world online.

10. Provides network scalability

With the progress of time, as a company or organization grows, the cost of maintenance and building a dedicated private network also increases. VPNs allow businesses to utilize already established networks with better service quality and reach.

ConclusionVPN

Usually, the minute people hear the term “virtual private network,” they assume that it’s something techy for an ordinary person to use. But this isn’t true; a VPN can benefit individuals and large companies alike. All sorts of activities over the internet can be done more safely through the use of a VPN. With so many features, the value a VPN adds to your internet experience is unparalleled.