Privacy a key concern for tech consumers

Privacy has become increasingly crucial for consumers when deciding which manufacturer or brand they will spend their money on, according to a study by market research company International Data Corporation (IDC).

In addition, a sub-segment called ‘privacy first’ has been identified, something which has affected the way brands are marketing their products to consumers.

“Privacy ranks highly, trailing only quality and value as key drivers as privacy attitudes intensify across the marketplace,” IDC said.

“Methodologically, this result is the product of a series of trade-offs, not a rating or ranking exercise, meaning that it is much more closely approximates the real-life choices people are faced to make in their daily lives,” the company added.

In addition, the study found that consumers believe that the responsibility for upholding high privacy standards should lie with the companies themselves.

This includes that companies do not use any personal data unless explicitly authorised by the user, rather than the users having to actively prohibit the companies from doing so by default.

Regarding which types of data consumers are somewhat less concerned about sharing, this includes information on their purchasing habits, as well as their connections with various organisations.

In terms of having the choice between online privacy and convenience, consumers seem to value both equally.

“Results couldn’t be clearer, consumers want both,” the company said.

“Companies that get this message and help consumers get “the best of both worlds” will be rewarded,” IDC added.

