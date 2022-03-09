March 9, 2022

Coronavirus: Free self-tests available until March 23

By Staff Reporter0143
The third pack of free self-tests kits for vaccinated members of the public are available until March 23, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Beneficiaries are those who have completed their vaccination programme with two doses for the two-dose vaccines or one dose for the single-dose vaccine or have received the booster/third dose of the vaccine and are beneficiaries of Gesy, as well as children up to 17 years of age who have received at least one dose of a vaccine and the period required to receive the second dose has not elapsed.

Gesy beneficiaries may receive the self-tests from pharmacies contracted to the Gesy, on presentation of a proof of identification.

The package includes five self-tests and people will have the opportunity to carry out the examination if they so wish, to see if they are positive.

In case of a positive result, those affected should contact their personal doctor to refer them for a PCR test at the Public Health Centres in the district of their residence.

People who are not beneficiaries of Gesy but have completed their vaccination scheme in Cyprus, or have competed their vaccination in another European country and are Gesy beneficiaries can pick up the package containing the five self-tests from the following points:

Nicosia: old hospital, daily from 10:30 a.m. until 13:00

Limassol: maternity centre, old hospital, daily from 12 p.m. until 13:00

Larnaca: maternity centre, old hospital, daily from 10:30 a.m. until 13:00

Paphos:  maternity centre, Paphos general hospital, daily from 10:30 a.m. until 13:00

Famagusta: maternity centre, Famagusta health centre, daily from 10:30 a.m. until 13:00

In case of a positive result, people must contact the Centre for Coordination of Public Health Clinics via email: [email protected] by sending their identification details (name, surname, telephone number, ID number, date of birth and district), as well as a photo of their positive self-test result.

 

