March 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: ‘Test to stay’ to be introduced for teachers from March 14

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0374
Photo: CNA

The ‘test to stay programme is being introduced for teachers of elementary and high schools in the public and private sector, following a decision by the cabinet on Wednesday. It comes to force March 14.The procedure is the same as followed so far for students. Therefore, a ministry of health announcement says, all teachers of elementary and high schools who are close contacts of a confirmed case and need to isolate based on the protocol, will visit the testing units as announced daily by the ministry and take a rapid test for seven  consecutive days following the day of contact with the case.Testing is free and teachers who decide not to get tested and will isolate, will have to take a leave.More details will be announced in due time.The ministry announced that following the introduction of the measure for students with the aim for schools to remain open and safe, the minister had meetings with the teachers` unions with whom he exchanged views and listened to their suggestions as regards the process to be followed. The mMinistry also says that the measure in schools so far is deemed a success.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

