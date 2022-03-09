March 9, 2022

France: EU has approved a new sanctions package against Russians and Belarus banks

 France said on Wednesday that member states of the European Union had approved a new sanctions package targeting Russian oligarchs as well as Belarus banks over the Ukraine invasion, ahead of a two-day summit of European leaders scheduled Thursday and Friday in Versailles, outside Paris.

