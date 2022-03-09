March 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Motorist sentenced to four months in prison for traffic violations  

By Christodoulos Mavroudis045
Limassol Court

Limassol district court on Wednesday sentenced a 26-year-old to four months in prison for a series of traffic violations committed on January 29.

He was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without an insurance and licence, with an expired MOT and driving while having his driving licence suspended by a court. There were six charges in all.

He was handed concurrent sentences with the longest being that of four months in prison.

Related Posts

Free dental exams to mark World Oral Health Day

Gina Agapiou

Drug driver arrested in Limassol

Gina Agapiou

US and UNDP sign grant agreement for bi-communal cultural education programme

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: ‘Test to stay’ to be introduced for teachers from March 14

Source: Cyprus News Agency

New password fraud scam on social media accounts

Iole Damaskinos

Ukraine should be a bridge between East and West, Chinese ambassador says

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign