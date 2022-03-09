March 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Overturned truck closes section of Nicosia-Limassol highway

By Jonathan Shkurko088
accident motorway 1

Police have temporarily closed the Nicosia-Limassol highway in the direction of Limassol after a truck overturned blocking the passage of vehicles.

The closure has been in place since 2.15pm on Wednesday

A police announcement issued after the accident urged motorists to exit the motorway at the Kornos exit and follow the road until Kofinou, to then return on the motorway.

The announcement also called on drivers to keep a low speed and a safe distance from other cars, following the instructions of police officers dispatched on the road.

The truck driver sustained only minor injuries. A small fire broke out after the accident, but it has since been brought under control.

Related Posts

Free items available at Limassol green points

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Cyprus has accepted nearly 3,000 Ukrainians since war started

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Free self-tests available until March 23

Staff Reporter

House to vote on creation of deputy culture ministry

Staff Reporter

To party, or not to party?

Paul Lambis

Cyprus-based poets to participate in the 5th Poetry Slam Cyprus

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign