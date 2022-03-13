March 13, 2022

Arrest after drugs, cash found

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Limassol on Saturday night after police found different drugs and a large amount of cash on him.

A police patrol saw the man at about 7.45 on Saturday evening sitting in a parking place in a car with the engine running and the lights off.

As the police approached the man tried to flee but did not manae.

A search of the man and the car found €14,000 in cash, 30g cannabis, 4g cocaine, 6g methamphetamines, and one hand rolled joint.

The 31-year-old was then given a drugs test which proved positive.

 

