March 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bases say ‘proud’ of RAF Ukraine operation out of Akrotiri (video)

By Katy Turner04
raf

In a post on Facebook, the British Bases said they were proud of the “fantastic job” pilots operating out of RAF Akrotiri were doing defending the skies above Eastern Europe.

In a video, the British ministry of defence released footage of RAF sorties to areas near Ukraine for the first time.

Jets from Akrotiri were flying to within 40km of Ukrainian airspace in what was termed a show of strength in Nato airspace.

Additional RAF jets arrived in Akroriti shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine and are currently flying over Romania, “to show Russia that we are here,” Flight lieutenant Mark Scott said.

He said “it feels very different to be on an operation over Europe”.

RAF Akrotiri has several types of plane taking  part in different ways with Nato partners, and Scott said the atmosphere on the base was “high tempo”.

